Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 2,450

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.14) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.85).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,145 ($29.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,268.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,852.81. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

