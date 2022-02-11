Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.71) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.87) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.06) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.56).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 597 ($8.07) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.47). The company has a market capitalization of £18.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 564.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 566.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

