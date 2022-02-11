Barclays Reiterates GBX 700 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 304.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

