Barclays PLC Sells 573 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.88, for a total value of $1,223,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock worth $2,959,615. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WINA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Winmark stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.53. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $173.04 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.