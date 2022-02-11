Barclays PLC Sells 11,495 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $62.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

