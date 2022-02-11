Barclays PLC Increases Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

