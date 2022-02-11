Barclays PLC Buys 3,981 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.