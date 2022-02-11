Barclays PLC Boosts Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

