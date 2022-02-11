Barclays PLC Acquires 26,263 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

FRBK stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.