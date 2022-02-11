Barclays Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $31.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

