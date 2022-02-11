Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 330 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.54).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 203.94 ($2.76) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 143.98 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.