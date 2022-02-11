Barclays Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($22.99) to GBX 1,685 ($22.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.68) to GBX 1,840 ($24.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,376 ($18.61) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,676.50 ($22.67).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,237.50 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,184 ($16.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,257.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,313.93. The firm has a market cap of £10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

