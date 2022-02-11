Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 36 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 36 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

