Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.81

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $35.03. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 14,810 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $83,979.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $316,936. 26.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

