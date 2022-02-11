Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.31. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
