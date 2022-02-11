Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.31. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.