Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($7.24) to €6.25 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.59) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.21) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.74) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.48) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.11).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

