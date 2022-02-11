Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banc of California by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

