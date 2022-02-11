Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 140,585 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 207.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

