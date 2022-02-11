Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 430,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $55.83 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

