Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $21.87 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,056,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Natixis bought a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SCPL opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

