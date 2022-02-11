Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

