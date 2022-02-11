Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97.
About Bâloise
