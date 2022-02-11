Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCPC opened at $138.07 on Friday. Balchem has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.60.

Get Balchem alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.