B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Anterix has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

