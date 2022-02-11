B. Riley Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

