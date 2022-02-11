Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZYO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AZYO opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

