AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.23, but opened at $32.62. AZEK shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 4,637 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

