Axa S.A. Sells 10,497 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of CB stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

