Axa S.A. Purchases 17,669 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albemarle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after buying an additional 147,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

