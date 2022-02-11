Axa S.A. Has $17.62 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,699 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after buying an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $51.38 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.