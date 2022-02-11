Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $287.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

