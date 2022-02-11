Axa S.A. Buys 32,159 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.