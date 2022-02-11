Axa S.A. Buys 28,996 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $282.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $228.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.