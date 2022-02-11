Axa S.A. Acquires 7,765 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

