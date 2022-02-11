Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in January

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Avivagen stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

