Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.