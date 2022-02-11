Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.24. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 390,665 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

