ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.12

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and traded as high as $39.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 1,084 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSAF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

