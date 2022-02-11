Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives $25.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.74.

Several brokerages have commented on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($48.28) to €36.00 ($41.38) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($45.98) to €35.00 ($40.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($50.57) to €35.50 ($40.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.53) to €28.00 ($32.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Atos stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,806. Atos has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

