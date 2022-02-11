Atom Investors LP Takes $220,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.
MRK stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.
MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
