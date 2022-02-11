Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 171,126 Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 404.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 79,084 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zomedica by 23.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 25.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

