Atom Investors LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.11 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

