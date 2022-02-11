Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atmos Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

