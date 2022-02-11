Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.38

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 66049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

ATLKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

