Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $163,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

