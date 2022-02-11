Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Thayer Sells 400 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Thayer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $10,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 102.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 615,257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 39.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

