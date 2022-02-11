Aspen Group’s (ASPU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.