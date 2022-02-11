Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) is Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Ashland Global accounts for about 10.8% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $219,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

