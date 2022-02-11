Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,588 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

