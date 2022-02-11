Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 99,100 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.